O’Neill places blame for lack of abortion in Northern Ireland on UUP Minister

Sinn Féin's Deputy Leader believes women are entitled to have access to modern and compassionate health care services.

The North's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill states they're still being denied access to abortion a year after the law was changed to legalise the service, because "political unionism" is blocking access.

The North's Health Minister is currently the Ulster Unionist Party's Robin Swann, who along with DUP politicians and other members of the Assembly, have been against legalising abortion services in Northern Ireland.

O'Neill says her party wants to see compassionate services in place for women whenever they need them.

She says it's an issue of rights: