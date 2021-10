Glenswilly maintained their Donegal Senior Football Championship status after they beat Termon 0-17 to 2-06.

First half goals from Daire McDaid and Jamie Grant had Termon well in the tie at halftime but a strong second half showing from Glenswilly saw them pull clear and claim a five point win.

Termon will play Bundoran in that relegation play off final.

Ryan Ferry reports from O'Donnell Park...