Glen eased into the Derry Senior Football Championship Final after they beat Loup 3-19 to 0-05.

Danny Talon, Ethan and Jack Doherty with the goals to give Malachy O'Rourke's side a 23 point win.

Michael McMullan has the full time report...

After the game Michael McMullan spoke with delighted Glen boss Malachy O'Rourke...