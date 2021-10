Dungloe won their first Donegal Junior Hurling Championship on Saturday afternoon with a 2-13 to 1-13 win over Aodh Rua Ballyshannon.

Shaun McGee scored too goal's in the game to help Dungloe to the three point win.

Ritchie Ryan also stared and set up both of McGee's goals.

Tom Comack spoke with Dungloe's Shaun McGee.