St Eunan's claimed their first Donegal Senior Hurling Championship title since 1972 after they beat Setanta 2-09 to 0-14 at O'Donnell Park.

Sean McVeigh was named man of the match whilst Declan Coulter was top scorer in the game and notched nine points for Setanta but it wasn't enough for them to retain their title

Eugene Organ told Ciaran O'Donnell it was a long time coming to win the Senior title...