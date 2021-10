The Sinn Féin leader says she recognises there's a need for a non-jury court in Ireland.

The party has long opposed the Special Criminal Court and the annual renewal of the Offences Against the State Act which gives it power.

But at its Ard Fheis in DCU this morning the party will vote on a motion to change that position.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says the court still needs reform however: