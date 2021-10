St Eunan's won their first Donegal Senior Hurling Championship title since 1972 after they beat Setanta 2-09 to 0-14.

Goals from Russell Forde and Kevin Kealy helped the men from Letterkenny claim the one point victory.

Oisin Kelly and Donegal Senior Hurling Manager Mickey McCann report from O'Donnell Park and Ciaran O'Donnell gets reaction from man of the match Sean McVeigh and captain Conor O'Grady...