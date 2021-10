Dylan Browne McMonagle is set to be crowned Champion Apprentice jockey on Sunday in Naas where he has five rides.

The Donegal jockey has claimed 53 winners so far this season and will follow in the footsteps as fellow county man of Oisin Orr in claiming the Champion Apprentice title.

Dave Keena caught up with Browne McMonagle who said winning the Champion Apprentice title is an unbelievable feeling..