There were defeats in Ulster for both St Eunan's and Robert Emmets ladies on Saturday afternoon.

In the Ulster Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final, St Eunan's were beaten 6-14 to 5-08 by Steelstown of Derry.

Meanwhile in the Ulster Junior Ladies Quarter Final, Robert Emmets lost 4-13 to 3-03 away to Moortown of Tyrone.

Last weekend, Glenfin ladies were beaten 2-22 to 1-05 by Donaghmoyne in their Ulster Senior Quarter Final