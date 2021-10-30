Closure notice handed down on Cassidy Brothers site

One of the building firms that's been caught up in the Mica scandal has been made to close down one of its concrete block manufacturing plants in Donegal, according to the Independent.

Cassidy Brothers have been given an enforcement notice by Donegal County Council relating to one of their sites in Cranford, which includes a concrete batching plant as well as a storage yard.

The Independent has also revealed that the notice requires that the site be closed within eight weeks of the notice, which was handed down on the 21st of October, and that all products on sale as well as all machinery be removed from the site also.

It's understood that Donegal County Council have also opened three unauthorised development cases in respect of other sites associated with the Cassidy Brothers company.

Cassidy Brothers are one of the main construction companies implicated in the mica scandal, due to their mass supply of concrete blocks in the North West. Cassidy Brothers have always insisted that its concrete blocks have met industry standards for safety when they were manufactured.

In a statement, Cassidy Brothers said: "Donegal County Council has raised a number of planning issues with us and we are actively and constructively engaging with the council to address all of the said issues".