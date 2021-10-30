CCC confirm referees for next weekend’s County finals

The CCC have confirmed the referees for next weekend's four County finals.

Convoys Enda McFeely will be in the middle for the game between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's in the Senior Football Final whilst the Senior B will be refed by Kenneth Byrne of Naomh Columba.

Shaun McLaughlin of Malin will referee the Intermediate Final between Dungloe and Cloughaneely whilst Naomh Ultan's Anthony McCallig will take charge of the Intermediate B.

Four Masters' Marc Browne will be the referee in charge of the Junior Final which will take place the following weekend along side the Junior B final which will see Clint Marron of Urris in the middle.