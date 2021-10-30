Biggest rise in Covid-19 cases now in over 45s – Expert

A public health expert says the biggest rise in covid cases is in adults over 45.

The number of confirmed cases being treated in hospitals has fallen slightly compared to mid week, and now stands at 481.

2,549 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is urging people to give treats outdoors for trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

UCD School of Medicine and Health Science Professor Jack Lambert says although cases are rising in children, in total more adults are getting infected: