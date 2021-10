Finn Harps were beaten 3-0 at newly crowned Premier Division Champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

A Danny Mandroiu double gave Rovers a 2-0 lead at the break.

Aidomo Emakhu then added Stephen Bradley's side third to seal their second league title in as many years.

The defeat for Harps means they remain in the Relegation Play-Off place and have take on Drogheda on Monday night.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan spoke with Oisin Langan after the game.