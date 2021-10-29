Watch: FT Report as Shamrock Rovers beat Harps to claim Premier Division title

Shamrock Rovers claimed the Premier Division title on Friday evening thanks to a 3-0 home win over Finn Harps.

Danny Mandroiu gave Rovers the lead on four minutes after he took the ball around Mark Anthony McGinley in the Finn Harps goal.

Mandroiu netted his and the hoops' second with a header on 23 minutes.

The game looked set to finish out 2-0 before Aidomo Emakhu rounded McGinley to give Stephen Bradley's side the three points which sealed their second title in as many years.

Oisin Langan has the full time report report Tallaght Stadium.