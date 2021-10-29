Tough task awaits Harps as Shamrock Rovers bid to land title

Shamrock Rovers can win the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

The Hoops will clinch back-to-back titles – and their 19th overall - if they secure all 3 points at home to Finn Harps.

It would be the first time they've won the league in consecutive seasons since 2011.

But Harps will be hoping to spoil the party at Tallaght Stadium where the hosts are expecting the biggest crowd of the season.

Harps go into the game in the relegation play-off position with five games left.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.45.

Former Finn Harps captain and regular Highland soccer analyst at Harps games Declan Boyle says it is going to be a difficult game for Ollie Horgan’s side.