Ronan Curtis left “surprised” by omission from Ireland squad

Ronan Curtis has admitted he was surprised to be left out of the Ireland squad for their recent international fixtures against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The former Derry City player has scored three goals in 13 games for Pompey including the opener in a 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley on Saturday told the Portsmouth News: "Putting on the Irish jersey is a proud moment for me and my family, so not being called up was disappointing. To be honest, I was surprised at being dropped. I had scored a couple of goals and assisted a couple and didn’t get picked.

But, to be fair to the lads, they did well when they were away and got the two wins. Hopefully next month we can get another couple."

Curtis was also full of praise for Ireland boss, Stephen Kenny, "There were no harsh words involved, nothing like that. It was nice of him to ring to tell me that I wasn't involved before the squad came out. It was good management from Stephen Kenny, I have a lot of respect for him because of that."

The 26 year old will be hoping to get himself back into the Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg on the 11 and 14 of November respectively.

He said: "To get back I need to do the best I can on the pitch for Pompey and keep scoring goals, hopefully trying to get us promoted."