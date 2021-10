Donegal's Ronan Boyce scored a late equaliser for Derry City on Friday evening to ensure drew 1-1 with Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Promis Omochere put Bohs ahead on 49 minutes and looked set to leapfrong their opponents before Boyce's leveler on 93 minutes.

The Canystripes remain fourth in the table but are now four points behind third placed Sligo Rovers after they beat Drogheda 2-0 thanks to goals from John Mahon and Johnny Kenny.

Martin Holmes has the full time report...