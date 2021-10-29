Race for European places heats up as Derry host Bohs

The race for European places is very much in focus this weekend with the four main protagonists in action against each other on Friday night.

Third placed Sligo take on Drogheda in sixth at the Showgrounds while Derry entertain Bohemians in front of what could well be a sold out Brandywell.

Fresh off the back of last weekend's defeat in Drogheda, Ruaidhri Higgins is well aware that there could be more twists and turns to come in the last handful of games.

"It's a huge game for both sides, maybe even more so because we're both coming into it on the back of defeats. There's so much at stake in every match that you have to bounce back very quickly and that's what we're looking to do on Friday."

"Games between ourselves and Bohs this season have been close but they've also been exciting to watch. Obviously there won't be much in it again but I do think that it will be one for the fans to enjoy."

"We're still waiting on confirmation of capacity for Friday night but it would be brilliant to get as near to a full house as possible. That atmosphere in the St Pats game was something else and it would be a massive help to take that into Friday."

Higgins will have to plan without the services of Jack Malone who is suspended and Bastien Hery who is on loan from the Dalymount Park side.

That apart however he is dealing from a full deck with Danny Lafferty returning and Marc Walsh back in consideration after a couple of recent cameo appearances.