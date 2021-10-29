‘More leeway needed’ with changing phases in Mica Redress

A Donegal woman who has been diagnosed with cancer and affected by Mica is calling for more leeway with regards to changing phases within the Mica Redress Scheme.

The Housing Minister is expected to bring an 'enhanced' scheme to the Cabinet on 9th November.

Debbie, who built her home in 2005, had qualified for phase two which involves outer leaf replacement.

However, Debbies home is said to have deteriorated rapidly and feels that full demolition is now needed.

Speaking on todays Nine Till Noon Show, Debbie says she is concerned that she will be prohibited from changing her application and that she is effectively in limbo: