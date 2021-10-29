Concern over student accommodation in Letterkenny

There’s concern that while a Technological University is hugely positive for Donegal and the North West, accommodation for students could prove difficult in the time ahead.

The joint application had been 10 years in the making and will be formally established early next year, involving campuses across 8 locations in the north-west.

The good news story has led to urgent calls for investment in accommodation due to a lack of rental properties in the wider Letterkenny area.

Vice President of Welfare and Equality with the Students Union at the LYIT Edward Grant says accommodation and transport plans need to be put in place in tandem.

He says that currently a number of students who commute from Dublin to attend college in Letterkenny: