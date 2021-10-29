Draw the least we deserved- Ruairdhri Higgins

Derry City boss Ruairdhri Higgins believes the draw was the least his side deserved after their game with Bohemians finished 1-1.

Promis Omochere put the visitors ahead on 49 minutes after cutting in from the wing and firing the ball by Nathan Gartside in the Derry goal.

It looked like the Candystripes were going to lose the game before Donegal native Ronan Boyce poked home after a scramble in the box to ensure a share of the spoils.

Derry City manager Ruairdhri Higgins told Martin Holmes that the draw was the least his side deserved...