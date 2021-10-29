Cancellation of oncology services ‘should never happen again’

A Donegal Deputy says the cancellation of oncology services at Letterkenny University Hospital should never be allowed happen again.

It's after oncology clinics were cancelled for two weeks in a row as a result of staff changes and unexpected leave.

However reassurances have been given that the service will resume next week with affected patients rescheduled.

A newly appointed Clinical Nurse Specialist will also be in post to support the service from the 8th of November.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says while he hopes that this will rectify the issue, it should have been sorted well in advance: