2,549 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

There have been a total of 2,549 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

There are now 481 people in hospitals with the virus, 97 of those now are in ICU.

The chief medical officer says there is a high number of cases across the entire population, with the highest incidence rate currently amongst 5-12 year olds.

Dr Tony Holohan is urging people to take precautions if they're socialising or going trick-or-treating this weekend.

Anyone with symptoms, however mild, is once again being urged to isolate and get tested, and not to meet up with others.