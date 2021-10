The Taoiseach says Government's been given no specific advice from NPHET on children limiting their activities.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn asked parents to consider cutting down on what their children are doing for the rest of the midterm.

It comes amid fears over the rising number of new Covid cases and the strain it's putting on the hospital system.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it is important for the mental health of children they can keep up activities: