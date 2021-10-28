Inishowen MD to complete projects started by McGuinness

Inishowen Municipal District's Budget meeting has ratified a proposal that monies will be set aside for a number projects that were being pursued by the late Councillor Bernard McGuinness.

Cllr McGuinness passed away in August at the age of 77, and was serving as Cathoirleach of the Municipal District at the time of his passing.

Leas Cathoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Nicholas Crossan says that funding has now been ringfenced for two projects that Cllr McGuinness had prioritised.......