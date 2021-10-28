ICCL says Donegal abuse could and should have been prevented

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties says what appears to have been longstanding abuse at Ard Gréine Court and the Sean O'Hare Unit complex could and should have been prevented by a properly empowered independent inspection system.

The ICCL says Ireland signed the UN’s anti-torture treaty 15 years ago, but still has not implemented its National Preventive Mechanism which would cover vulnerable people in cvare homes and similar settings.

Spokesperson Sinead Nolan says an NPM would mean independent inspectors would visit care homes with a focus on the human rights of the residents, and the ability to take real preventative action.......