Gardai have confirmed they are no longer treating the death of a man in Ballyshannon as suspicious.

The body of the man in his 60s was found in a house in Ballyshannon on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement this morning, Gardai told Highland Radio News that following a post-mortem examination, investigating Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the case.

A file will now be sent to the Coroner.