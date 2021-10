Footpaths in the Twin Towns are said to be in a serious state of disrepair.

There are claims that a number of pedestrians have fallen while disabled people are said to be finding it increasingly difficult getting around the town.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan is calling on Donegal County Council to carry out an urgent survey.

He says there countless trip hazards in the area and with a busy festive season looming, he fears that someone will be seriously injured if action isn't taken........