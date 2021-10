The Bundoran lifeboat and other rescue services have been involved in an operation to help a cow in distress in the water off Bundoran in Co. Donegal.

A passerby spotted the animal at Tullan Strand yesterday and alerted the coastguard.

A lifeboat and helicopter along with a number of volunteers attended the scene and got the animal back to shore.

Bundoran RNLI is advising people to contact them if they see an animal in distress, rather than putting themselves at risk.