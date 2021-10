The Taoiseach's announced a 620 million euro expansion of SIRO's Gigabit broadband network.

Micheál Martin says it will reach an extra 320,000 homes and businesses across the country.

It will help households become more sustainable in areas like remote working and reduced commuting.

The next phase of the SIRO rollout will see its services become available to 770,000 homes and businesses in 154 towns across Ireland.

SIRO an ESB-Vodafone joint venture, is supported by the European Investment Bank.