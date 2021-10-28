Donnelly urged to visit LUH

A Donegal TD has once again called on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to visit Letterkenny University Hospital, in order to see first-hand the issues it faces.

In recent weeks LUH has been one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country, with at times upwards of 50 people waiting to be admitted to the hospital per day.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn claims that the shortages of staff and beds in Letterkenny is unique compared to the rest of the country - and that the minister needs to hear from the people on the ground at LUH...