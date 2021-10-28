Donegal students set to have ‘broader range of options’

Third level students in Donegal are set to have a broader range of educational options at their doorstep, following confirmation of a new Technological University for the West and North West.

It follows an application from Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny institutes of technology.

This new technological university is the 4th of its kind across the country.

It'll be formally established early next year with campuses across 8 locations in Killybegs, Letterfrack, Letterkenny, Mountbellew, Castlebar, Galway City and Sligo.

Any student currently in their final year at Galway-Mayo, Sligo or Letterkenny IT will graduate with a university degree.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says its an important day for the region: