Donegal road users urged to be prepared and stay safe

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is reminding people to safe on the roads as winter time approaches and the clocks go back this weekend.

‘Be Safe and Be Seen’ is the group’s main message at this time of year to all road users in Donegal.

In a statement, The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is urging pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike to make themselves more visible during the dark winter nights.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is urging pedestrians to wear fluorescent or bright clothing in the daytime and reflective material at night to make themselves more visible to drivers.

At the same time, motorists are being urged to use dipped headlights so that not only can they see other road users but they, themselves, can be seen.

The Donegal Road Safety Groups say that if all drivers in Ireland used their dipped headlights when driving during the day, drive within the speed limits, never drive after consuming alcohol or drugs and always be aware of all road users, the roads would be a much safer place.