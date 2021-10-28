Donegal LEA continues to have highest Covid rate in county

The Donegal local electoral area continues to have the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the county.

The figures which cover the 14 days up to last Monday October 25th show increases and decreases in the Covid rate across Donegal.

North Inishowen recorded 144 new cases and a rate of 849, a jump from a previous rate of 625.

South Inishowen had 89 new cases and a rate of 398 - a slight increase from 309 previously.

Letterkenny had 169 new cases and a rate of 567 - a decrease from 648.

The rate in Milford was 436 also recording a decrease from 508 and 60 new cases.

Donegal recorded 234 new cases and a rate of 883 - a slight increase from 838.

Glenties had 175 new cases and a rate of 732 - a jump from a previous rate of 590.

While Lifford / Stranorlar recorded 141 new cases and a rate of 545 - decrease from 614.