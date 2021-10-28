Donegal has Ireland’s 10th highest Covid rate as national concerns rise

Parents are being advised to reduce their children's activities over the remainder of the Halloween midterm.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says precautions should be taken to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, particularly among children aged 5-12.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says Ireland may need local lockdowns if Covid cases continue to increase rapidly.

There were 470 Covid patients were in public hospitals last night, up from 291 a month ago, while numbers in ICU rose above 100 for the first time since March. In Letterkenny, there were 16 Covid

patients in the hospital, four of them in ICU.

Dr David Nabarro, the W-H-O's special envoy on Covid, doesn't favour national lockdowns, but says local restrictions could be needed.............

Latest figures up to midnight on Monday show Donegal had the tenth highest Covid rate in the country with a 14 day incidence rate of 644, compared to a national rate of 587.