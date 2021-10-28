City of Derry Airport bolsters links with Scottish capital

A new flight is to be established between Derry and Edinburgh.

Logainair is to operate the new route from City of Derry Airport to Edinburgh Airport this summer.

The new 55-minute direct service between Derry and Edinburgh launches 17th May 2022.

The flight will initially operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

During the peak summer months, frequency will increase with additional flights on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Operated using a 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jet, the route will see fares starting from £53.99 one-way.

In a statement Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Keeping people connected is a key driver for us and launching this route further strengthens our network across the UK while developing our partnerships with each airport.

“Offering greater choice, we now operate services from City of Derry to Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Stanstead and Liverpool, with further onward connections to the Highlands and Highlands and Islands, benefiting business and leisure travellers alike.”

Reservations for Loganair’s newly launched service between Edinburgh and City of Derry Airport can be made at www.loganair.co.uk, by calling Loganair’s Customer Contact Centre on 0344 800 2855 or via travel agents and travel management companies using all major global distribution systems.