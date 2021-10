Derry City won the Enda McGuill Cup for the second time in their history after they beat Bohs 5-4 on penalties.

The game had finished 0-0 in normal time in which Derry had to play the majority of the second half with 10 after Caoimhin Porter was red carded.

Sean Grehan gave Bohs the lead in Extra time before Evan McLaughlin scored a penalty for the Candystripes on 118 mins.

Michael Harris scored the winning penalty and after the game he spoke with Kevin McLaughlin...