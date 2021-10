It's emerged that St. Conals Day Services in Letterkenny has been closed since March of last year due to a lack of resources.

At the beginning of the pandemic the service shut its doors with clients being given some home support.

Despite an easing of restrictions, the service has yet to resume and it's understood that even yet no definitive reopening date has been given.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it's down to a lack of investment and resources and the HSE need to come clean about that: