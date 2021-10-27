North Inishowen families feel ‘let down’ by HSE & Government

Families affected by a lack of provision of day services in North Inishowen say they feel deeply let down by both the HSE and the Government.

A number of services have been compromised in the area due to a range of issues including a Covid outbreak and the redeployment of staff.

There are currently no emergency respite beds available in the peninsula with alternative accommodation being provided in Letterkenny.

Sally whose daughter normally goes to the adult training centre says the service has become totally unreliable of late.

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show, an emotional Sally also says it's been three and a half years since she was afforded respite and something has to change: