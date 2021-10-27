No plans to reimpose restrictions again – Holohan

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says that there are no plans to reimpose restrictions.

However, NPHET says they are worried about the recent surge in covid cases and hospitalisations.

1,631 new virus cases were reported today, while 503 Covid patients are currently in hospitals.

The 7-day average of new cases has almost doubled in three weeks - it currently stands at 2,043, compared to just 1,138 three weeks ago.

Dr Tony Holohan says people must get back to basic measures such as hand washing and mask-wearing to reduce the spread of the virus...