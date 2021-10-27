Health service under ‘significant pressure’

The chief medical officer says the health service is under 'significant pressure', due to the worsening Covid situation.

Latest figures show that there were 13 infectious Covid cases in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Dr Tony Holohan says he's 'increasingly worried' about the rise in cases across the country.

The five-day moving average now stands at 2,131 - which is 40 per cent higher than two weeks ago.

Infectious diseases consultant Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, from St James's Hospital in Dublin, says hospitals are feeling the strain.