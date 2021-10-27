Health Minister defends introduction of ticketing for nightclubs

The Health Minister says the Government has gone ‘quite far’ in the measures it’s taken to reopen hospitality and the night time economy.

People going to nightclubs and late night events will need to book a ticket at least an hour in advance under new covid regulations set to come into effect later this week.

Details are still being finalised on how it will work but industry reps want a two week delay in rolling it out - a request that's been shot down by Government today.

Stephen Donnelly says the ticket booking system is being introduced to keep everyone safe...