Finn Harps U21’s & Letterkenny Rovers share spoils in epic 10 goal encounter

Finn Harps under 21's and Letterkenny Rovers shared the points in an epic 10 goal encounter at Maginn Park on Wednesday night.

Rovers hit the front in the opening minute through Simon McGlynn before Stephen Doherty levelled on four minutes.

Chris Malseed put Rovers 2-1 up before two goals from Luke Rudden and one from Stephen Doherty had Harps 4-2 up.

Conor Tourish made it 4-3 before Mark Timlin scored Harps fifth from the penalty spot.

Rovers battled back through a Gareth Doherty penalty and Tim Callaghan strike ensured a share of the spoils on 89 minutes.