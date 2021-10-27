Draw for the 3rd round of F.A.I. Centenary Intermediate Cup

Holders St. Mochtas will travel to Liffey Wanderers in the third round of the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup.
The two Ulster senior League side's in the cup know their opponent's after today's draw
Bonagee have been handed a home draw against Dublin opposition Glenville F.C. while Cockhill Celtic have been drawn away to Cork side Lakewood Athletic
The draw, which was completed this afternoon at FAI HQ, Abbotstown by Republic of Ireland U-21 manager Jim Crawford, will see 16 ties take place in the third round as 32 teams compete to progress to the last 16.
All matches will be played the week ending Sunday, November 21 with dates and kick-off times to be confirmed in due course.
FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup - Third Round Draw
Ardmore Rovers v Maynooth University Town
St. Francis v Mayfield United
Everton v Passage
Lakewood Athletic v Cockhill Celtic
Bangor GGFC v Edenderry Town
Liffey Wanderers v St. Mochtas
Inchicore Athletic v Leeds
Bluebell United v Larkview Boys
Leeside v Collinstown
Carrigaline United v Kilnamanagh
Usher Celtic v Park United
Bonagee United v Glenville
Malahide United v St. Patrick's CY
College Corinthians v Rockmount
Lucan United v Castleview
Killester Donnycarney v Templeogue United