Draw for the 3rd round of F.A.I. Centenary Intermediate Cup

Holders St. Mochtas will travel to Liffey Wanderers in the third round of the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup.

The two Ulster senior League side's in the cup know their opponent's after today's draw

Bonagee have been handed a home draw against Dublin opposition Glenville F.C. while Cockhill Celtic have been drawn away to Cork side Lakewood Athletic

The draw, which was completed this afternoon at FAI HQ, Abbotstown by Republic of Ireland U-21 manager Jim Crawford, will see 16 ties take place in the third round as 32 teams compete to progress to the last 16.

All matches will be played the week ending Sunday, November 21 with dates and kick-off times to be confirmed in due course.

FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup - Third Round Draw

Ardmore Rovers v Maynooth University Town

St. Francis v Mayfield United

Everton v Passage

Lakewood Athletic v Cockhill Celtic

Bangor GGFC v Edenderry Town

Liffey Wanderers v St. Mochtas

Inchicore Athletic v Leeds

Bluebell United v Larkview Boys

Leeside v Collinstown

Carrigaline United v Kilnamanagh

Usher Celtic v Park United

Bonagee United v Glenville

Malahide United v St. Patrick's CY

College Corinthians v Rockmount

Lucan United v Castleview

Killester Donnycarney v Templeogue United