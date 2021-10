Derry City won the 2021 EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup after the beat Bohemians 5-4 on penalties.

The game finished 0-0 after normal time but a Sean Grehan goal from outside the Derry box gave Bohs the lead on 101 minutes before Evan McLaughlin netted from the spot with just two minutes remaining in the game.

Darragh Murtagh was the only player to miss from the spot in the shoot out as Derry claimed the Enda McGuill trophy.