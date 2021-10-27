Bonagee United into Gorey Curran Youth Cup Final

Bonagee Utd defeated Letterkenny Rovers 3-1 in the semi final of the Gorey Curran Youth Cup and booked a final date with Drumkeen or Kilmacrennan Celtic.

On a miserable night weather-wise Bonagee got a dream start with Luke Doherty netting in the third minute.

Bonagee doubled the lead on 67 through Leon Boyce before Josh McCullagh headed home to make it 3-0 in 76.

Rovers were reduced to ten men with Nathan Bonner dismissed for a second caution before Rovers got one back through Brandon Ndlovu.