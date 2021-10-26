Suspects arrested over shop theft in Letterkenny

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the theft in a shop in Letterkenny.

Yesterday, Gardaí were alerted to the fact that the theft had occurred at a sports shop on the Main Street in Letterkenny shortly after 3.30pm.

A number of males had entered the store and had stolen a considerable amount of goods.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a car at a checkpoint last night and arrested a driver and two passengers in connection with the theft earlier that day.

The stolen goods were also recovered from the car.