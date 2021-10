The number of patients in hospitals here with Covid-19 has reached its highest level in more than seven months.

The amount of virus in-patients rose from 497 yesterday to 513 today, which is higher than at any point since early March.

97 patients are also currently receiving intensive care treatment.

Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University, Paul Moynagh says that the expanded use of antigen testing, as well as better ventilation methods could reduce cases...