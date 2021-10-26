Gardaí appeal after number of vehicles have tyres slashed in Letterkenny

A number of vehicles have been damaged in Letterkenny in recent days.

Gardaí are investigating the incident of criminal damage that occurred in the area of Gleann Eadan, between Wednesday night last at 11pm and Thursday morning at 8am.

Two vehicles, a van and a car both of which were parked at the same address were damaged between those times.

The car had been keyed on both sides and a rear tyre had been slashed. Both rear tyres of the van were also slashed.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them in Letterkenny.