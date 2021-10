Donegal's Erin McLaughlin came off the bench for Ireland on Tuesday afternoon as they recorded their first win in the Uefa Women's Under 19 European Championship Qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland.

McLaughlin replaced Teegan Lynch on 64 minutes as Dave Connell's team claimed all three points thanks to goals from Ellen Molloy and Jessica Stapleton.

Kerry Browne who also hails from Donegal was an unused substitute in the win.